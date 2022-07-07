16-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Gets Death Threat Over Facebook Post on Udaipur Killing

Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old city-based girl over her Facebook post on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, an official said on Wednesday, 6 July.

The girl, a resident of Girgaon in south Mumbai, lodged a complaint at V P Road police station in this connection, he said.