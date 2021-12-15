MP Govt’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC-ST Lags, Students Face the Brunt

Vaibhav, who went to London in September 2021, says he hasn’t received the funds to pay his education fees and other expenses and has managed to somehow cover the expenses till now through private loans.

“We took out a loan before I started for London and I have been using that to cover all my expenses. But now the loan amount too has dried up and I have only received reimbursement for my travel to London and Visa. No other promised funds have been released," said Vaibhav with a heavy voice.

Vaibhav says he is not alone. There are many like him who are awaiting funds from the government to continue their education. There are 48 students studying in overseas universities under the scheme and many who enrolled in January 2021 are struggling to meet their expenses, including university fees.