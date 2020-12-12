‘Most Rape FIRs After Break-up’: Chhattisgarh Women’s Body Chief
According to the NCRB, an average of 87 rape cases was recorded every single day in India in 2019.
Chhattisgarh Women's Commission President Kiranmayee Nayak stirred a controversy on Friday, 11 December, when she said "in most cases, girls file First Information Report (FIR) for rape after separation" while addressing the media in Bilaspur.
"In most of the cases, girls have a consensual relationship in a live-in setup and then file an FIR for rape after separation," she said.
"If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or not. If that is not the case, both of them, mostly the women, approach the police," Nayak added.
"Our efforts through the commission are to ensure that we settle as many domestic disputes as we can. For this, we often scold women and men, and try to convince them...in a way it's counselling," she said.
She appealed to minors to not fall into traps of “filmy romance” and said that it could destroy their and their family’s life.
"These days, there is a new trend that people prefer, to get married off at the age of 18. After a few years, when the couple has kids, they both find it difficult to survive," she added.
The National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) data shows that the rate of crime against women has risen by 7.3 percent in 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. An average of 87 rape cases was recorded every single day in India, in 2019.
“Majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (30.9 percent), followed by ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (21.8 percent), ‘kidnapping & abduction of women’ (17.9 percent) and ‘rape’ (7.9 percent),” the NCRB report said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
