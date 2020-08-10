Modi Holds Meeting With CMs of 6 States to Review Flood Situation
Karnataka home minister asked for an advance of the next instalment of SDRF, according to ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 10 August, held a meeting through video conferencing with chief ministers of six states – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala – to discuss plans for the monsoon season and the present flood situation, reported ANI.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed that the goal of the meeting was “to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation”, according to ANI.
This meeting was also attended by the Defence Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among other senior government officials, reported ANI.
“PM Modi emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system.”PMO, according to ANI
The PMO also informed that “CMs of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala & Karnataka Home Minister gave update on the flood situation, rescue efforts made in their respective States (sic),” reported ANI.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he asked for an advance instalment of SDRF, reported ANI.
“We spoke to PM Modi and gave him an account of all damages in the state due to excessive rainfall and flood. We have asked for an advance of the next instalment of SDRF fund of Rs 395 crores and special assistance of Rs 4000 crores.”Basavaraj Bommai
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.