Modi Holds Meeting With CMs of 6 States to Review Flood Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 10 August, held a meeting through video conferencing with chief ministers of six states – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala – to discuss plans for the monsoon season and the present flood situation, reported ANI.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed that the goal of the meeting was “to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation”, according to ANI.

This meeting was also attended by the Defence Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among other senior government officials, reported ANI.