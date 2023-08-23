At Least 17 Dead After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Mizoram's Sairang

At least 17 workers were killed after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Sairang on Wednesday, 23 August.
The bridge, which was being constructed over the Kurung River to connect Bairabi to Sairang, is said to have collapsed at around 10:00 AM on Wednesday.
At least 30 to 40 workers are said to be trapped under the debris, and the number of casualties are likely to increase.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to X to express grief over the incident.
"Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," he said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing.
Sairang is around 20 km away from Mizoram's capital, Aizawl.
(With inputs from Ezrela Dalidia Fanai.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)