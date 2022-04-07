'Peanuts & Potatoes': What the ‘Urdu’ Text on the Haldiram's Packet Really Says
The text on the packet is not Urdu, but Arabic, a standard practice for many countries that export to the UAE.
Media organisation Sudarshan News has raked up yet another controversy with its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke alleging a "conspiracy" behind Haldiram's printing of the ingredients of one of its products (also consumed by people fasting during Navratri) in "Urdu".
Meanwhile, a video of a heated exchange between a TV reporter and a Haldiram's outlet manager over the same has also gone viral, sparking a debate on Urdu on social media platforms.
The product in question here? Haldiram's "Falahari Mixture", a snack product meant to be "imported by Dubai."
Yes, Arabic, not Urdu, contrary to the vociferous claims by the TV reporter and Chavhanke.
What Does the Text on the Packet Actually Say?
In his video, Chavhanke had claimed, "This is a snack for those who are fasting. But the description is printed in Urdu. So what does Haldiram want to hide? Is the food made in animal oil?"
Meanwhile, the reporter who heckled the Haldiram's store manager asked repeatedly, "What are you trying to hide? Why is some information written in Urdu?"
While heckling the Haldiram's store manager, the reporter had also ranted about how the "Urdu script" on the packaging "betrayed Hindus who fast during Navratri."
Keeping in mind their claims, we looked into what literal translation of the Arabic text actually says. Here's what we found:
و
البطاطا الطوابل الخفيفة
Sweet mixture of peanuts and potatoes
with mild spices
المكونات: الفول السوداني(50%) و البطاطا(20%)
Ingredients: Peanuts (50%), Potato (20%)
و الزيوت النباتيه (بامولين)
Vegetable oils (palm oil)
ومسحوق السكر(6%)
Powdered sugar (6%)
و الملح و مسحوق الفلفل الأسود و ينيل
و وراق الكاري
Salt, pepper powder, fennel
and curry leaves
يحتوي ا المنتج لى الفول السوداني.
This product contains peanuts
ن ي الند
Made in India
We found that this is the same as what the English version says.
In conclusion, the product is a 'sweet mixture of peanuts and potatoes with light spices'. Something objectionable? Seems unlikely.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.