Man Behind Balakot, Myanmar Strikes: A Look at CDS Rawat's Illustrious Career

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who passed away on 8 December after his IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, leaves behind a void in the Indian Army that will be extremely challenging to fill.

Rawat, who as Chief of Army Staff led the Indian Army during the 2019 Balakot air strikes, has seen it all and done it all.

A soldier with four decades of service, he went on to become the country's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2020.

From commanding a battalion against China in the late '80s to leading a United Nations peacekeeping mission abroad in Africa, to neutralising militants and terrorists in the north and the east, this article looks at some of the many military achievements that General Rawat will be remembered for.