Defence Min To Brief Parliament on Crash of Chopper Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat
Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is slated to brief the parliament on Wednesday, 8 December, regarding the crash of an army chopper carrying the Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.
Singh is reported to have already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and a meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is presently underway.
BACKGROUND
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members as well as other senior officials on-board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.
The chopper crashed after having taken off from Sulur in Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.
Police sources told The Quint that at least three people have died in the crash with Rawat's wife, Madhulika, reportedly among them. However, no official confirmation on the same has been received yet from the local hospital.
