‘Political Workers Trying to Sabotage Farmer Rally’: Union Leader
“We know the people who are trying to create a disturbance, they are identified,” Rakesh Tikait said.
Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU), said that he was aware of some violence during the rally and blamed miscreants and political elements for trying to sabotage farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday 26, January.
“We know the people who are trying to create a disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” Tikait told ANI.
Tikait had earlier said that there was confusion about the route and claimed that the rally was going on peacefully.
Farm union leader Yogendra Yadav appealed for peace and urged protesters to return to their designated routes and not do anything to malign the movement.
"I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do anything that tarnishes the farmers’ movement," he said in a video message.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha also issued a statement on the rally.
“We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts,” the SKM told ANI.
“Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength and that any violation would hurt the movement,” they added.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee, also asked protesters present at the Red Fort to return to the borders.
"My brothers, there is no program to go to Red Fort. We have to go back to Kundli after doing march on the outer ring road. The ones who are standing at a distance are requested to move back and sit at Kundli border. You may have hoisted some flag too. Now come back, I appeal you all. All those Nihang Singhs who have reached Red Fort are appealed to come back to Kundli border... It is our peaceful agitation and will get defamed. This will cause loss to the ongoing agitation," Indian Express quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, protesting farmers have reached the Red Fort after a violent clash with the police near Delhi’s ITO where tear gas was fired and vehicles were damaged.
