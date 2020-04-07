Mehbooba Mufti Shifted to Her Residence, But Detention Continues

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, presently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), has been shifted to her residence, though her detention continues, an official order said on Tuesday, 7 April.

Mufti has been in detention for eight months, ever since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was taken away and the state bifurcated into two Union territories.

Earlier on 24 March, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was released, as the charges under PSA, slapped on him in February, were revoked.

On Tuesday, Abdullah took to Twitter saying that Mufti "must be set free".