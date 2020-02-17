Meet JS Rajput, Whose Books Are Launched by PM Modi & Bhagwat

The year was 2001. It was the fag end of the year when the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was caught in an unusual controversy — “rewriting history.”

The Opposition of the day accused the BJP government of using NCERT for saffronising education to suit its political narrative. The man who headed the body then, comes out with a new book on Mahatma Gandhi on Monday, 17 February, launched by the RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat himself.

But who is Jagmohan Singh Rajput, the Sangh's favourite educationist, whose books are launched by the likes of Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat?