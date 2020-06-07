A day after the meeting between military commanders of India and China to mitigate the border standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, 7 June, said the military talks between the two countries took place in a "cordial and peaceful atmosphere"."Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for overall development of bilateral relations," the MEA was quoted as saying."The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation, and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas... Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship," it added, hours after the meeting between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on Saturday in the Chushul-Moldo region.‘Committed to Resolve Issue’: China on Border Tensions With IndiaThe Indian delegation for the meeting on Saturday included 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who held discussions with Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).The delegation led by India was to deliberate on restoration of the previously existing state of affairs in eastern Ladakh, and build-up of Chinese troops in the area, among other issues, news agency PTI reported, quoting official sources.This came a day after foreign ministry officials held a meeting in which they agreed that the two countries should handle their differences through peaceful discussion.Indian Agenda Focused on Restoring LAC Status Quo AnteAccording to reports, the three-hour long meeting involved Indian officials attempting to restore the state of affairs to the way it was before China diverted troops to the Indian side.The Indian side reportedly wanted to raise the issues of patrolling and militarization of both sides as well as a drawing back of troops. The delegation reportedly sought restoration to status quo “as of April”.Sources also reportedly states that Saturday’s meeting could be the first of many indicating that a hasty resolution could not be expected.(With inputs from The Print and The Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.