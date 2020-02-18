Maria Claims Top Cops Knew Sheena Bora Case Accused Socially

Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria has claimed his successor Ahmad Javed knew Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani and Peter Mukerjea socially, and that Peter also knew the then Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deven Bharti on "first name terms".

Maria, who investigated some high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and also headed probe in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, made the revelation in his memoir 'Let Me Say It Now' which released on Monday, 17 January.

Bharti, now Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, rejected the claim, saying it appears to be a marketing strategy for the book, which attempts to grab more eyeballs than place facts.