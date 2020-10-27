Manusmriti Row: BJP’s Khushbu Detained Amid Protests Against MP

Popular actor-politician Khushbu, who recently joined the BJP, was detained along with her supporters near Chennai’s Muttukadu, while they were on their way to Chidambaram on Tuesday, 27 October. They were planning to participate in a protest against Thol Thirumavalavan, the chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), for his alleged comments against women.

As per reports, BJP’s women’s wing had organised a protest in Chidambaram on Tuesday condemning Thirumavalavan.

The controversy broke out after a webinar in which Thirumavalavan spoke about the Manusmriti, and it was allegedly perceived as being against women. Khushbu, Sasikala Pushpa and several others were expected to participate in the protest. However, the police had denied permission for the protest on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Khushbu and her supporters were on their way to Chidambaram via the East Coast Road (ECR) when the police stopped their vehicles and took them into preventive custody.