Manipur Violence | EC Orders Repoll in 11 Stations but so Does Arambai Tenggol

At the polling station in Moirangkampu Mayai Leikai, Imphal East, one person, identified as Khoisnam Sanayaima (65), sustained injuries in a shooting incident. He is being treated at Raj Medicity Hospital. Fingers were again pointed at the Arambai Tenggol.

At this polling station, angry voters burnt the EVMs at the station to protest the shooting and the booth capturing. The Quint even saw two bullet case shellings on the site of the shooting.

All the details and visuals can be found in this report.

The Arambai Tenggol has denied any involvement in the polling day violence.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra had earlier stated the party had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding a repoll in 36 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituency, i.e., a total of 47.

[For almost a year now, Manipur has been torn apart by ethnic violence. Hundreds have died, and thousands have been displaced, with their future still uncertain. As Manipur votes for the two Lok Sabha seats starting 19 April, and with the one-year mark of the violence approaching right after on 3 May 2024, The Quint is going back to ground zero in pursuit of facts, untold stories, and the truth. As we hit the ground again, we would like to hear from you on what you think we should cover and investigate in our reports from Manipur. Send us your suggestions — and we will do our best to incorporate them. Apart from the risks involved in reporting from a conflict-ridden area, such reports require both time and resources. YOUR support helps us in our endeavour.]