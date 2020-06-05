A harrowing incident has come to light in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh where a 37-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife, three children before hanging himself at his house in UP's Barabanki district due to financial problems, the police said on Friday, 5 June.The police has sent their bodies for postmortem.The Shukla family lived in Safedabad area in Kotwali. The husband's name was Vivek, wife's name was Anamika, two daughters were, Poem (10) and Shratu (7), and the son was named Bablu (5).The neighbours became alert and worried when there was no movement or activity in the house.The police was called, and along with them, the neighbours also entered the house. What they saw, left them shocked and speechless.Vivek was found hanging from the ceiling. The others were lying on the bed.Barabanki police also spoke to Vivek's father, who said that due to some family problems, they were not on talking terms.Couldn’t Keep Family Happy, Note Left Behind ReadsFrom the initial investigation, the police stated that it seemed like the wife and the children were poisoned, following which Vivek took his own life.According to a Amar Ujala report, after growing suspicious, Vivek's mother, who lived in the house next door, peaked into their house from her terrace. That is when she caught a glimpse of the bodies of Anamika and her children.A note has also been found in the house. In the note, Vivek has written that this step was taken due to the financial stress.It added that he could ‘not keep his family happy’. The police, however, is currently investigating the matter.Man Kills 9 in Telangana, Dumps Them in Well to Cover Up a Murder We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.