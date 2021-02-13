‘Surveillance’: Mahua Moitra Says Remove ‘BSF Men’ Near Her House

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday, 13 February wrote to the Delhi Police saying three Border Security Force (BSF) officers had been deputed outside her residence, and requested for the personnel to be removed immediately.

In her letter, Moitra said it appears to her that she is "under some sort of surveillance" and that she had neither asked or wanted such protection.

"This is to inform you that SHO, Police Station Barakhamba Road, had come to meet me at my residence yesterday around 6:30 pm, and shortly thereafter, around 10 pm, 3 BSF officers armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside my residence. The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance," the TMC MP said.