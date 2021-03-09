Maha Budget: Congress Unhappy, Seeks Relief From Fuel Price Hike

1. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented a budget with a deficit of Rs 9,500 crore.

2. Loans to farmers who borrow up to Rs 3 lakh for agricultural purposes and pay interest on time will be given the same at zero percent interest.

3. It has been decided that farmers will be given 33 percent relief on electricity bills. If by March 2022, farmers have paid 50 percent electricity bill, then 33 percent (66 percent of the total) will be waived. For this, the government has made a provision of Rs 30,411 crore.

4. Rs 7,500 crore will be spent on reforming healthcare facilities in the next four years.

5. Purchase of houses in the name of women will get a relief of 1 percent on stamp duty. The government will bear a burden of approximately Rs 1,000 crore from this scheme.

6. Female students in rural areas will not have to pay any anything to use the State Transport Buses of the government to go to school. The government will provide 1,500 CNG and hybrid buses for this scheme.



7. The state government has also announced the inclusion of the first female contingent in the SRPF.



8. Two major projects of Mumbai – Mumbai Coastal Road 2024 and Mumbai Trans Harbor Link – are targeted to be completed by 2022.



9. International airport has been proposed in Pune. Also, a provision of Rs 250 crore has been made for the construction of a new administrative building under the Mega Building Project in Nagpur.



10. The government has made a provision of Rs 101 crore for the care and preservation of the ancient temples of the state.