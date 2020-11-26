MP: 10-Yr Punishment for ‘Love Jihad’, Clergy to Get 5 Yrs’ Jail

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has drawn up a bill to punish ‘Love Jihad’ with a 10-year imprisonment for inter-faith couples who are marrying with the intention to religiously convert.

Couples would get 10 years for the alleged ‘Love Jihad’, but even clerks, maulanas, gurus, priests or any clergy solemnising the marriage would be jailed for a maximum sentence of five years, proposed the MP Dharma Swatantrata Bill 2020 or Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. All cases will be non-bailable.

Madhya Pradesh had announced on 17 November that the proposed bill would provide for rigorous imprisonment of up to five years, but a day after after Yogi government’s announcement of a 10-year imprisonment for the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance on Tuesday, 24 November, the MP government also increased the penalty to 10 years without stating a specific reason for it.