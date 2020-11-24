‘Right to Choose a Partner is a Fundamental Right’: Allahabad HC

A division bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, 11 November, held that two previous orders by single judges of the court, which had said that conversion purely for the sake of marriage was illegal, were not good law.

“Right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty,” the two-judge bench held, adding that “Interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals.”

The HC asserts that the matter of a religious conversion is irrelevant if both the parties are adults and in a consenting relationship. The right of two adults to stay together cannot be encroached upon by the state.