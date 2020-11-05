Criminalising ‘Love Jihad’ Sparks Debate in Karnataka Cabinet

One of the chief minister's advisors that TNM spoke to said that the issue was briefly discussed by several BJP leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday and that the leaders are divided on the issue of criminalising conversions "for the sake of marriage". The source said that several ministers including the chief minister advised on waiting to see how the issue takes shape in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Leaders like CT Ravi and others from the coastal region were strongly in support of this. They argued that in regions like Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru and the coastal belt, women were being forced to convert to Islam as they got married to Muslim men. But other leaders argued that it had not been conclusively proved," the source added.

Sources in the chief minister's office said that the issue would not be on the government's "top priority" as CM BS Yediyurappa is focused on reconstruction and rehabilitation works after the floods that ravaged northern Karnataka. "There is also the COVID-19 situation that needs attention. Yediyurappa is of the opinion that Karnataka should wait to see whether other states pass a legislation and then debate the merits of it," a CMO source said.