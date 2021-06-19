IAS Officer Claims Life, Family in Danger for Exposing Corruption

His posts were leaked from the group, said the report.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri on Friday, 18 June, Jangid said he got a call on the messaging app Signal from an unknown person at 11.50 pm on Thursday.

Jangid said that the caller threatened him of dire consequences for him and his son if he speaks to the media.

The caller asked me to stop talking to media, or else me and my family would be in danger," Jangid told NDTV.

The Bhopal Police has started investigating the matter.

A senior MP minister Vishwas Sarang told the channel that Jangid had indeed been served a notice, however he said transfers are a routine process.

Jangid has sought deputation in his home state of Maharashtra for personal reasons. In the Signal messages he alleged that he was being repeatedly transferred for not being able to tolerate corruption. He said he has been transferred nine times in four years.

(With inputs from NDTV)