Voting for the three vacant Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh took place on Friday, 19 June, with all 206 MLAs, including one Congress MLA who is COVID-19 positive, taking part in the process.According to PTI, the legislator with coronavirus was the last one to cast his ballot for the vote and came in a PPE kit to do the same, travelling in an ambulance. Voting started at 9 am in the state assembly complex and ended by afternoon.Both BJP and Congress had reportedly fielded two candidates each for the three seats of the Upper House of Parliament.ANI reported that the legislative Assembly was sanitised after the MLA cast his vote, as a precautionary measure. MLAs sported masks and maintained physical distancing to ensure safety in light of COVID-19.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)