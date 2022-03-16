Madanwada Maoist Attack: Judicial Commission Questions IPS Mukesh Gupta's Role

"Whatever documents are available on record, the police force present at the post just watched as mute spectators… and they allowed Maoists to do whatever they wanted to do… it seems like they were standing at the receiving end only.

This is also very sad that in the presence of IG (Durg Range) Maoists were able to take away the arms, bullet proof jackets and boots from the SP's and other bodies of the police personnel.

It is also hard to believe that either the said witnesses did not fire at all or all of their bullets failed to hit the aim (Maoists). It isn't a matter of pride or honour to stand like mute spectators, in front of the Maoists.

Had the police fired at the Maoists, there would at least have been some deaths on the part of Maoists as well.