Lucknow Court Sentences Man to Death Over Attack on Cops at Gorakhnath Temple

A trial court on Monday, 30 January, awarded a death penalty to a 30-year-old man, identifying as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a year after he allegedly attacked and injured two police constables around the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident: On 3 April 2022, while Abbasi was allegedly trying to forcibly enter the temple, he attacked two PAC personnel with a sharp-edged weapons and raised religious slogans, reported The Indian Express.

The accused, who hails from Gorakhpur, also attempted to snatch the police's weapons.

It is important to note that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

What's the latest: State government counsel Mithlesh Kumar Singh, has indicated that a fine of Rs 44,000 will also be levied on Abbasi.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Viveka Nand Sharan Tripathi awarded the death sentence to Murtaza Abbasi. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 44,000 on him. I am yet to go through the full judgment,” Singh said, The Indian Express reported.