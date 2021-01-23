Long Infiltration Tunnel Unearthed by BSF on J&K Border

A long infiltration tunnel was unearthed by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, 23 January, on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

“We had received inputs from intelligence agencies for a while that there was the possible existence of a tunnel in the Pansar area. Our unit detected this under anti-tunneling campaign[sic.],” said NG Jamwal, IG-BSF, Jammu.

Jamwal told reporters, as quoted by ANI, “ Pakistan dug this tunnel from the zero-line. The tunnel is almost 140-150 metres long on the Indian side, as we have assessed till now. The tunnel is 2-3 feet wide in diameter.”