Long Infiltration Tunnel Unearthed by BSF on J&K Border
A long infiltration tunnel was unearthed by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, 23 January, on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
“We had received inputs from intelligence agencies for a while that there was the possible existence of a tunnel in the Pansar area. Our unit detected this under anti-tunneling campaign[sic.],” said NG Jamwal, IG-BSF, Jammu.
Jamwal told reporters, as quoted by ANI, “ Pakistan dug this tunnel from the zero-line. The tunnel is almost 140-150 metres long on the Indian side, as we have assessed till now. The tunnel is 2-3 feet wide in diameter.”
BSF sources said the long and deep tunnel was entering the Indian side of the international border from Pansar forward area in Hira Nagar sector.
This discovery followed another tunnel unearthed by the BSF just five days back.
"The tunnel was 25-30 feet deep and a long one as compared to some recently detected ones. The long tunnel was meant to push infiltrators to this side and its use in any infiltration in recent times is being investigated," sources said.
(With inputs from IANS.)
