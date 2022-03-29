10.9 Mn Litre of Sewage Flows Into Powai Lake Every Day: NGT-Appointed Panel

Nearly 10.9 million litre of sewage flows directly into Maharashtra's Powai lake every day, noted an eight-member committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The sewage flows through 19 culverts and natural drains from adjoining areas, including a slum, and the National Institute of Electrical Engineering (NITE) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-B) campuses.

The committee was formed on 12 January this year to draft a pollution remedial action plan for Powai lake.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked by the panel to provide a zonal map of the sewerage network of the areas surrounding the lake, including the area in sq km covered with and without sewerage network ward-wise/area-wise and the status of its connectivity to a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for treatment, if any, The Indian Express reported.