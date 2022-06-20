Lightning Strikes Claim 30 Lives Across India, States Announce Compensation
Lightning and thunderstorm have claimed 17 lives since Saturday night in Bihar alone.
A total of 30 people were killed by lightning strikes in different parts of the country on Sunday, 19 June.
Lightning and thunderstorm have claimed 17 lives since Saturday night in Bihar alone, as reported by news agency PTI.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered condolences over the deaths in the state and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each victim.
Six deaths were reported from the Bhagalpur district, three from Vaishali, two from Banka and Khagaria respectively, and one death from Munger, Madhepura, Katihar, and Saharsa respectively.
Chhattisgarh: 3 People, 52 Goats Die by Lightning
While three people died in separate incidents in different districts of Chhattisgarh, 52 goats were also killed due to lightning strike.
Twenty-two-year-old Chintamani Dhankar, a shepherd, was struck by lightning with his herd of goats in Gariaband district near Sahaspur village. He had reportedly taken his animals under a huge tree for shelter.
He and his 52 goats were killed on the spot, confirmed Gariaband Superintendent of Police J R Thakur, reported PTI.
The remaining two deaths that were reported, were of a 40-year-old woman sowing paddy in a field while the other was a 23-year-old man removing weed from his fields. They were from the districts of Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Mungeli, respectively.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the casualties and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh under Revenue Book Circular (RBC) provisions to each of the victim's families.
Maharashtra: 4 Dead After Being Struck by Lightning
Four others, including a toddler, lost their lives in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Palghar.
A two-year-old boy was reportedly killed as lightning struck him in the state's Palghar district. The boy and his sister were playing outside their house when the incident happened.
In another case, lightning reportedly struck two farmers' huts. They were identified as Dinesh Kamble (32) and Babarao Ingale (60).
In the third incident, 23-year-old Yogesh Patil was killed after being struck by lightning in his Hiwarmath village farm in Nagpur district.
Gujarat: 2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Lightning Strikes
Lightning strikes also claimed two lives, including a minor, due to heavy rainfall and lightning in Gujarat. One was reportedly injured. The incident took place in in Moti Jagdhar village.
Two family members, Bhupati Mavji and his 10-year-old nephew Ravi, died, while one person was injured in a lightning strike in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Sunday.
"A woman, who was seriously injured in the incident, was shifted to a hospital in Mahuva for treatment," a Mahuva police station official stated.
Odisha: 4 Killed, 2 Injured Due to Lightning
As many as four people were killed, with two others sustaining injuries in Odisha's Nuapada district in Bhubaneshwar due to lightning strikes on Sunday, the police said, as reported by PTI.
Six people who were working at a house construction site in Nuapada's Mallikamunda village were struck by lightning. While they were all immediately shifted to a hospital, four were declared brought dead.
The remaining two are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
(With inputs from PTI.)
