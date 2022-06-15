FIR Against Nagpur Cong Leader Sheikh Hussain for 'Derogatory' Remarks on Modi
Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Sheikh Hussain's remarks, saying they represented the Congress' mentality.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a Congress leader in Maharashtra's Nagpur named Sheikh Hussain for making alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday, 15 June.
After a complaint by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, a case was filed at Nagpur's Gittikhadan Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). However, no arrest has been made so far, news agency PTI reported.
Hussain, who is also the former Nagpur party unit chief, had allegedly made objectionable comments while criticising PM Modi during the Congress' protest against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
Meanwhile, Hussain said that he had not said anything derogatory regarding the prime minister, and added that he was ready to face any consequence.
"I have not made any personal attack against the PM. I only used an idiom in my speech. I spoke in favour of the party. I've not said anything I regret or need to apologise for. I'm ready to face any consequence," Hussain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
'Remarks Represent Congress' Mentality': Union Min Anurag Thakur
Criticising Hussain, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the former's comments were reflective of the Congress' "mentality".
"Such remarks reflect the Congress Party's mentality since they are frustrated. They should apologise and strict action should be taken," Thakur said, adding that while it was justifiable to express one's opinion in politics, offensive words must not be used.
He also praised PM Modi, saying, "People have made him (Modi) PM twice. He led our way through COVID, got 23,000 students rescued from the war zone (Ukraine). Such comments show that the Congress is desperate."
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED again on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
