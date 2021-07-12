Lightning Kills 37 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Rajasthan
Both UP and Rajasthan have announced Rs 5 Lakh compensation for the kin of those killed in the lightning strikes.
At least 11 people were killed and several injured on Sunday after lightning struck Jaipur's Amer Palace. Reports of lightning strikes have also emerged from Kota, Jhalawar, and Dholpur districts. At least 18 have been reportedly killed across the state.
Meanwhile, over 37 people died across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday due lightning strikes. Prayagraj alone saw at least 14 deaths, NDTV reported.
Rajasthan
In Jaipur, dozens of people were struck by lightning on a watchtower amid showers, reported PTI.
Senior police officer in Jaipur Anand Srivastava said "Eleven people have died and eight were injured."
As per the report, 27 people were at the site when the incident occurred. Besides this, several villages in Rajasthan saw instances of lightning, killing many, including children.
Lightning strikes killed at least three persons in Garda village in Kota as well, PTI reported.
According to Kanwas Police Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi, Radhe Banjara, alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot. Others who sustained injuries are reportedly undergoing medical treatment, the SHO stated.
One fatality was reported in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village. A 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on spot after being struck by lightning.
Reports of injured children also poured in from Chachana village and Kudinna village in Dholpur district. In Kudinna, three children died.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in these incidents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths and offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed.
Uttar Pradesh
Meanwhile, rural areas of Uttar Pradesh also witnessed similar incidents.
Majority of the fatalities – 14 – were reported in Prayagraj. Kanpur and Fatehpur districts recorded five fatalties each.
Four people lost their lives in Kaushambi while Firozabad, Unnao, and Rae Bareli reported two deaths each.
One death each was reported in Hardoi and Jhansi.
Owing to the loss of lives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed by lightning.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
