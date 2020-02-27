Learn to Handle Mob From Tiananmen Square: Meghalaya Governor

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters were killed on 4 June, 1989 in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square as the People's Liberation Army launched a brutal crackdown on those demonstrating there against the ruling Communist Party of China for weeks.

“Remember Tienanmen Square, Beijing in 1988? And how Deng Xiaoping handled it? Perhaps there is a lesson there on how to handle the engineered disturbances of NE Delhi! I’m sure all comrades will agree!” Roy tweeted on Wednesday, 26 February only to delete it later.