'Land Is Our Identity': Adivasis in Sundargarh Oppose Dalmia Cement's Expansion

"We will die here but not give our land," Bipol Toppo said emphatically. "Land ensures permanent livelihood. Our language, culture and traditions are closely associated with our land. It is our identity," he told The Quint.

Toppo, who is the president of Forum for Gram Sabha, was recently at the forefront of a 100 kilometre padayatra against the proposed acquisition of more than 700 acre land in Odisha's Sundargarh district by one of India's leading cement manufacturers, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL).

Thousands of Adivasis from the areas where the land is proposed to be acquired and also other parts of the district had joined the padayatra, which culminated at the Sundargarh collectorate on 21 October. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the district officials and also received a written assurance from sub-collector Dasarathi Saraboo the next day that their concerns would be looked into.