Lakshadweep Administration Introduces New Travel Restrictions

The BJP-led Lakshadweep administration on Saturday, 29 May, announced that from 30 May onwards, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Collectorate Kavaratti, will be the single point officer authorised for issue entry permit to the Union Territory until further notice.

The administration’s action comes in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the islands. As of 29 May, there are 2,109 active cases in Lakshadweep.

All entry permits for those who are still in the islands can be extended by one week by the respective Deputy Collectors/ Block Development Officers of the concerned islands.

For re-entry permit to the UT, a fresh permit will need to be obtained from the ADM.