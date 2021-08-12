Kranti Sena's Drive To Ensure Muslims Don't Apply Mehandi to Hindu Women on Teej
The Muzzaffarnagar police in UP took cognizance of the video that went viral on social media and registered an FIR.
An FIR was registered after the UP police took cognisance of the videos that went viral on social media showing men in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar conducting "surprise checks" on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, to ensure no Muslim men apply mehandi (henna) on the hands of Hindu women.
A group of activist from a lesser known right-wing outfit, Kranti Sena, were seen making rounds of busy market areas in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, 10 August.
The organisation claimed Muslim men working at beauty salons entice Hindu women to trap them in "Love Jihad".
A video of activists conducting checks in the market and a senior functionary of the outfit explaining the motive behind it was widely shared on social media attracting severe criticism from all corners.
A functionary claimed that they didn't find any Muslim employed at these shops during the checking and warned that the outfit will deal in its own style if found otherwise.
"Kranti Sena had announced that we will not allow Muslim men to apply mehandi on the hands of women on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. We conducted checks at markets in Shiv Chowk and Nai Mandi area to see if Muslim men are applying mehandi, but we didn't find any," Manoj Saini, a man who identified himself as state secretary of Kranti Sena said.
"We appealed to the local shopkeepers to not employ Muslim men and they have assured us of the same. If somebody is caught, we will deal with it in our style. Our men will be in the area to keep a check on this," he added.
SP (city) Arpit Vijayvargiya said that the Muzaffarnagar police took cognisance of the viral videos and registered an FIR at Nai Mandi police station in the district.
The FIR has been filed against 51 members of the Kranti Sena, 40 of whom are unidentifed.
