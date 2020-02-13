Kolkata East-West Metro: Check Route Map & Station Details
Kolkata, which was the first Indian city to have a functional metro since 1984, is now set to expand its routes with its East-West metro service from 13 February.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the 12-kilometre stretch of the East-West metro line, which will only ply between six stations right now – Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium – till the entire metro work is completed.
The underwater service has been initiated is some parts but will not be operational as of now. It will be operational when the whole stretch from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will be completed.
Kolkata has a fully functional North-South metro service, from Dum Dum to Garia.
Kolkata East-West Metro Map
Kolkata East-West Metro Station Routes
|S.N.
|Station to Station
|1
|Howrah Maidan to Howrah
|2
|Howrah to Mahakaran
|3
|Mahakaran to Esplanade
|4
|Esplanade to Sealdah
|5
|Sealdah to Phool Bagan
|6
|Phool Bagan to Salt Lake Stadium
|7
|Salt Lake Stadium to Bengal Chemical
|8
|Bengal Chemical to City Center
|9
|City Center to Central Park
|10
|Central Park to karunamoyee
|11
|Karunamoyee to Salt lake Sector v
India’s First Underwater Metro
According to Indrani Banerjee, CPRO of Metro Railway said ‘East-West Metro will be the first underwater metro in India. In the first phase, this metro will start from Salt Lake Sector V Salt Lake Stadium”, reported India Today.
Apart from the underwater metro initiative, the railway authorities have also come up with an idea of regenerative braking to yield energy conservation practices.
(With inputs from India Today)
