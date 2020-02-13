Kolkata East-West Metro: Check Route Map & Station Details

Kolkata, which was the first Indian city to have a functional metro since 1984, is now set to expand its routes with its East-West metro service from 13 February.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the 12-kilometre stretch of the East-West metro line, which will only ply between six stations right now – Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium – till the entire metro work is completed.

The underwater service has been initiated is some parts but will not be operational as of now. It will be operational when the whole stretch from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will be completed.

Kolkata has a fully functional North-South metro service, from Dum Dum to Garia.