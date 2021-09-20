Former MP Kirit Somaiya Detained, BJP Slams Maharashtra Government

Chandrakant Patil, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Maharashtra unit on Monday, 20 September, slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged detention of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai on Sunday.

Patil claimed, "Around 100 policemen are deployed outside residence of former MP Kirit Somaiya.”

He asked if Kirit Somaiya was a terrorist, and added that “terrorists who intend to organise blasts in Mumbai are arrested and some of them are roaming free as well. But when Kirit Somaiya is exposing scams related to corrupted ministers, he is being stopped", news agency ANI reported.