In Shadow of Attacks, Low Turnout of Kashmiri Hindus at Kheer Bhawani Mela

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela at the the Rajnya Devi temple in Kashmir's Tulmulla Ganderbal is currently underway in the shadow of a spree of killings of Kashmiri Hindus and Pandits, the effect of which is visible on the footfall at the religious festival.

Very few Kashmiri Hindus turned up at the festival on Wednesday, 8 June, in central Kashmir amid fear of targeted killings at the hands of terrorists, with many calling it one of the lowest turnout in years.

People offered special prayers to goddess Rajnya Devi, popularly called Kheer Bhawani. The devotees also offered milk and kheer to the sacred spring located at the temple premises.