Kerala Police Tweets Amusing Drone Footage of Lockdown Violators

In an attempt to introduce some levity during India’s coronavirus lockdown, the Kerala Police has tweeted amusing footage from its recent drone surveillance efforts to keep people indoors.

Set to audio of cricket commentary from Ravi Shastri's Tracer Bullet Challenge from 2016, the video montage shows people across Kerala running for cover as soon as they spot the drone. In a poor effort to avoid aerial detection, some try to cover their faces, others scatter into bylanes, and one man even tries to outrun the drone and vault over a wall.