Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330: Result declared today; check details here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Go to keralalotteries.com to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 330 lottery winning numbers.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Result today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022. The lottery result has officially released at 3 pm on the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department releases the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS every Tuesday. Participants are requested to stay alert so that they can check the winning numbers on time.
Winners of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330 today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, will receive hefty prize amounts from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All the details about the prize money are available on the website – keralalotteries.com. People can take a look at the instructions if they are interested to participate in the Kerala lotteries.
The lotteries are conducted daily so that people can win the prize money. While the live results are declared at 3 pm, the department releases the complete PDF on the website after 4 pm for the participants to download.
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Prize Money List
Take a look at the Kerala Lottery today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, Sthree Sakthi SS 330 prize money list:
First prize is Rs 75,00,000
Second prize is Rs 10,00,000
Third prize is Rs 5,000
Fourth prize is Rs 2,000
Fifth prize is Rs 1,000
Sixth prize is Rs 500
Seventh prize is Rs 200
Eighth prize is Rs 100
These are all the prize money for Tuesday that everyone must note if they follow the weekly lotteries.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps that one must know if they want to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 330 today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022:
Browse the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Result link on the homepage.
The result PDF will be displayed on your computer or mobile phone.
Check the winning numbers on the result.
Download the PDF from the website and refer to it whenever required.
Contact the State Lottery Department in case of any problem or to know more about the prize claiming process.
