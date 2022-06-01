Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 551 Result Declared at 3 PM, Check Prize

The Government of Kerala conducts a lottery programme called the Kerala State Lotteries. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. The results of the draw are released at 3:00 p.m. every day by the department at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. The participants of the draw need to stay alert during the result declaration so that the winners can claim the prize money on time. They can also check the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the lottery result for Akshaya AK 551 today, on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The first prize money of this lottery is Rs 70,00,000. The people participating in this draw should keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. to know the Kerala Lottery Result details.