Kerala Lottery Results Declared: Check AKSHAYA AK-552 Result & Prize Money Today

Kerala AKSHAYA AK-552 lottery results will be announced at 03 pm on Wednesday.

The Kerala Lottery Department declared the results of Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-552) lottery on Wednesday, 08 June 2022. The lottery result was declared online on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries. The lottery event is held daily by Kerala State Lotteries, established by Government of Kerala in 1967.

Therefore, people who purchased Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-552) lottery ticket are advised to check keralalotteries.com to check the results.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-552) lottery results was announced online at 03 pm on Wednesday, whereas the detailed results will be declared at 04 pm.
Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-552) Lottery Prize Money

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-552) Lottery first prize is Rs 70 lakh. It is followed by the second prize of Rs 5 lakh, and third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is of Rs 8,000.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-552) Lottery: How to Check Result?

  • Go to the official website of Kerala Lottery: keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the 'Result' link on the homepage

  • Now, click on 'view' link against AKSHAYA (AK-552)

  • You will be directed to the result

  • Check the the result published

  • People who win the 'AKSHAYA (AK-552)' lottery round will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office

  • They also have to submit their Voter ID or Aadhaar Card as identity proof

All lottery winners must note that they are required submit their tickets within 30 days of the announcements of result, to win the prize money. People who fail to submit their tickets will not receive the prize.

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Kerala Lottery results.

