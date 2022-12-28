ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Fifty Fifty FF 30 to be Out; Know Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize of the Fifty Fifty FF 30 draw on Wednesday is Rs 1 crore.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Fifty Fifty FF 30 to be Out; Know Prize Money
i

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 30 draw will be declared today, Wednesday, 28 December 2022, at 3 PM. Participants can check the live results of the lottery Sambad on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries in which people win huge prize amounts. The department declares the live result first at 3 PM and then the PDF is out at 4 PM for those who want to download it for a proper view.

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 30 draw on Wednesday, can be downloaded from the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today cannot check the result PDF before the scheduled time. Know the steps to check and download Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 30.

Also Read

Wordle 557 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 28 December 2022

Wordle 557 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 28 December 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala weekly lotteries give an opportunity to a few lucky winners to win huge prize amounts but they have to submit their lottery tickets on time to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department.

One must check the prize money details daily and also go through the other announcements made by the department on their official website for participants to stay informed.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 30 Draw Today: Prize Money

Here are the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 30 draw prize money details that you should note down if you are participating on Wednesday, 28 December:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

These are all the prize money amounts you should know if you are participating in the draw on Wednesday or interested to participate in the future.

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 30 PDF Today

Participants can take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 30 today, on Wednesday, 28 December 2022:

  • Visit the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the Fifty Fifty FF 30 lottery result link.

  • The result PDF will be displayed on the device.

  • Go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF properly and verify your ticket for today.

  • Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a copy for your reference.

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×