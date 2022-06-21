Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 318 Result Declared, Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result: The result PDF for Sthree Sakthi SS-318 will be available for download after 4 pm.
The Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS 318 has been released on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants who are eagerly waiting for the Kerala Lottery should check the website for all the latest details. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 318 results were released at 3 pm. The state lottery department holds different weekly lotteries every day for the people who want to participate.
The website that the participants need to visit to check the Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS 318 is keralalotteries.com. Everybody should remember that the weekly lottery results are declared at 3 pm every day on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The full results PDF is available for download after 4 pm.
The Kerala state lotteries are part of a programme that is run by the Government of Kerala. People can participate in the weekly lotteries and wait to check the winning numbers every day.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 318 Details
The winners of the weekly lottery programme receive hefty sums as prize money. However, they need to submit the lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date in order to win the prize money. They will not receive the amount if they miss the deadline.
It is important for all the participants to know that the first prize winner of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 318 receives Rs 75 lakh.
The second prize winner for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 318 is awarded Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is given Rs 5,000.
The ones who are participating in the draw can take a look at the official website – keralalotteries.com – for more details.
Kerala Lottery: How To Check the Winning Numbers
It is important to follow the correct steps to check the Kerala Lottery results. Here is how you can see the Sthree Sakthi SS 318 winning numbers online on Tuesday, 21 June 2022:
First, go to the official website – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 318 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on the screen of your device.
Check the winning number properly and download the PDF from the website.
Winners should check all the latest details mentioned on the keralalotteries.com website and contact the Kerala State Lottery Department.
