Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Result Declared, Check Website
Kerala Lottery Result 2022: The first prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-316 is Rs 75,00,000.
The Kerala State Lotteries was established in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. It is important to note that the Kerala State Lottery Department holds seven weekly lotteries and the results are officially released at 3:00 pm every day. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS 316. The participants who are interested to know the result of the draw are requested to check the website today, Tuesday, 7 June 2022.
Everybody should note that the Kerala State Lottery Department announces the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The result for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 316 has also been released on the website today (Tuesday, 7 June 2022). Participants should download the result from the website to check if they have won the lottery.
There are certain rules that the participants should keep in mind. The winners of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 316 should submit the lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date if they want to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Prize Money
Participants will find all the latest details on the Kerala weekly lotteries and updates from the State Lottery Department of Kerala on the website - keralalotteries.com.
It is also important for everybody to know the Sthree Sakthi SS 316 prize money. The first prize of the mentioned weekly lottery is Rs 75,00,000.
The second prize of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 316 is Rs. 1,00,000 and the third prize is Rs 5,000. Winners should claim their prize money on time by following the protocol.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Result: How To Check
The process of checking the result is also very simple. Here are the steps that all the participants need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS-316:
Go to the website keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Result PDF link on the homepage.
Check the numbers on the PDF to see if your lottery ticket number is there.
Download the result PDF from the website.
For more details on the Kerala Lottery Result 2022, keep checking the official website of the State Lotteries Department which has all the authentic updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.