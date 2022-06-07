Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Result Declared, Check Website

The Kerala State Lotteries was established in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. It is important to note that the Kerala State Lottery Department holds seven weekly lotteries and the results are officially released at 3:00 pm every day. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS 316. The participants who are interested to know the result of the draw are requested to check the website today, Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

Everybody should note that the Kerala State Lottery Department announces the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The result for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 316 has also been released on the website today (Tuesday, 7 June 2022). Participants should download the result from the website to check if they have won the lottery.