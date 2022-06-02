Kerala Lottery Result Released Today: Karunya Plus KN 423, First Prize 80 Lakhs
Know how to claim the prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya KN 423
The Kerala Government conducts a lottery program which is referred to as Kerala State Lotteries. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries.
The results of the lottery has been released at 3:00 p.m. every day by the department at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The people participating in the draw can check the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 423 today, Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The first prize money of this lottery is Rs 80,00,000. The people participating in this draw should keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. to know the Kerala Lottery Result details.
It is also advised that people should download the result PDF from the website if they want to take a proper look at the Kerala Lottery Result list of names.
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-423 Lottery Prize Money
First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 423: How to Claim Prize Money
Look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 423 today, Thursday, 2 June 2022:
Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, search for the link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 423 Result.
Click on the link and the result PDF will appear on the screen.
Check the winning numbers on the Karunya Plus KN 423 Result PDF and click on download.
If the lottery ticket is not submitted within thirty days of the result declaration, the winner will not be able to claim the prize money.
