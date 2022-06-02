Kerala Lottery Result Released Today: Karunya Plus KN 423, First Prize 80 Lakhs

The Kerala Government conducts a lottery program which is referred to as Kerala State Lotteries. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries.

The results of the lottery has been released at 3:00 p.m. every day by the department at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The people participating in the draw can check the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 423 today, Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The first prize money of this lottery is Rs 80,00,000. The people participating in this draw should keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. to know the Kerala Lottery Result details.