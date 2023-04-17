Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 715: Result at 3 PM, First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 715 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 17 April 2023. The Win Win W lottery sambad results are announced every week on Monday. The live result of the lottery draw today will be available at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to keep a close eye on the mentioned website to stay informed and updated with the latest announcements.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 715 on Monday, 17 April, will be declared in a PDF form as well. The lottery sambad PDF will be declared after 4 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today must check the list of lucky winners carefully on the PDF.