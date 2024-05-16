Kerala Lottery Result for 16 May 2024: Download Karunya Plus KN 522 PDF; Details

Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 522: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 522 draw is released today, Thursday, 16 May 2024, for all interested people. You can check the live result link on keralalotteries.com and view the lucky lottery numbers. Please note that the live result has been declared after 3 pm on Thursday. View all the lottery numbers and verify them with the number on your ticket to see if you are a lucky winner. All the important details are stated online.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 522 on Thursday, 16 May, will be declared in a PDF format for interested participants. You can download the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com if you miss the live result announcement or want to check the lottery numbers later. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lottery draws for interested people.