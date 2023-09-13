Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 65 Result Out on 13 September; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 65 draw is declared today, Wednesday, 13 September, for all interested and concerned people. The ones who bought the lottery tickets for today are requested to check the live result announcement only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You must check the lottery ticket numbers carefully to see who are the lucky winners for Wednesday. Participants should go through the latest announcements online.
One can also download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 65 PDF on Wednesday, 13 September 2023, after 4 pm. You have to visit -keralalotteries.com and click on the active PDF link today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery sambad PDF for all those people who want to save them. One should download the result.
The lottery sambad live results are usually announced after 3 pm on the website. Participants who bought the tickets must stay alert while the result is announced because lucky winners receive huge cash amounts.
You can claim the money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala within the next thirty days. To receive the money, winners have to submit their lottery tickets, a few personal documents, and a passport-size photograph. Nobody will receive their prize if they miss the submission deadline.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Fifty Fifty FF 65 Prize for 13 September
Here is the Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 65 prize money list for Wednesday, 13 September 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
All the selected winners will receive their prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala after they submit their documents.
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 13 September: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 65 PDF
Let's take a look at the process participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for the Fifty Fifty FF 65 draw on Wednesday, 13 September:
Go to the official website of the lottery department.
Click on "Lottery Result" and find the option that says Fifty Fifty FF 65 result.
Tap on view result to open the PDF on your device.
You can go through the lottery ticket numbers once the PDF is displayed on the screen.
Click on the download option and look at the winners whenever you want.
