Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 340 Prize Money & Steps to Claim

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 340 prize money details are mentioned here for the participants.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
i

The State lottery department of Kerala releases the lottery results for every weekday daily under different names. Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 340 will also be released today, Tuesday, 22 November 2022 at 3 PM. People participating in the Kerala lottery must be alert and check the result around 3 to 4 PM.

The lottery results are released on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and allows the participants to win hefty prize amounts daily.

Participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 340 today, on Tuesday, 22 November after 4 PM. The participants can download the result on the same official website. The participants must be aware of the rules set up by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to participate in lottery draws.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 340 Prize Money List for 22 November 2022

The prize money which the winners of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-340) will receive:

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 340?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-340) against the draw date of 22/11/2022.

  • A PDF copy will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details carefully- the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF for future reference.

  • If you get lucky, submit your lottery ticket to the concerned officials within 1 month to claim the prize money.

