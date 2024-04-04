Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 516 Winners Out on 4 April; Check Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 516 today, Thursday, 4 April 2024. The live lottery result link is activated on keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who are excited to check the lucky numbers. One should go through the prize money list as well. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activates the live result link at 3 pm daily. The lottery draws are conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.
The lottery results are announced online for those who cannot check the winning numbers at the venue. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 516 draw on Thursday, 4 April, will be released in a PDF file format after 4 pm. You can download the PDF from the same website - keralalotteries.com as soon as the link is activated.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds lottery sambad draws from Monday to Saturday. A specific day is reserved for each draw and sometimes people get the chance to participate in special draws.
The lottery department announces any changes in the draw name or result date beforehand. You must check the website to know about the changes.
All participants should know the rules of the lottery sambad. Winners are requested to follow the deadline and the prize-claiming process to win the money. You will not receive any prize if you are late.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 4 April 2024: Karunya Plus KN 516 Prize List
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 516 draw prize money for Thursday, 4 April, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Today: How To Download Karunya Plus KN 516 PDF
Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 516 on Thursday, 4 April:
Click on the lottery result website.
Go to the results page and tap on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 516 PDF".
The lottery sambad PDF file will open on a new page.
Check the lottery numbers and the prize money carefully.
Download the Karunya Plus KN result from the website and save a soft copy.
