Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 516 Winners Out on 4 April; Check Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 516 today, Thursday, 4 April 2024. The live lottery result link is activated on keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who are excited to check the lucky numbers. One should go through the prize money list as well. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activates the live result link at 3 pm daily. The lottery draws are conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The lottery results are announced online for those who cannot check the winning numbers at the venue. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 516 draw on Thursday, 4 April, will be released in a PDF file format after 4 pm. You can download the PDF from the same website - keralalotteries.com as soon as the link is activated.